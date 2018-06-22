14 shameless cheaters brutally busted on Facebook

14 shameless cheaters brutally busted on Facebook
Theo Lannom
Jun 22, 2018@11:34 PM
1. Bros looking out for each other.

2. Lost and found: negligee.

3. Never give your girl your log-in.

4. So he cheated on you... with his wife? Didn't know that was possible.

5. Not just 1 man, but NUMEROUS men. Get it together, Carmen!

6. Lost and found: socks.

7. Pro Tip: When she doesn't pick up the phone, don't handle your biz on Facebook.

8. Kevin has come 'splaining to do.

9. The old "Burning Johnson" trick.

10. There's no denying this picture

11. Nothing colder than cheating on a man when he's deployed.

12. Even the other woman can't believe what the f&%k she just witnessed.

13. A clap, clap-back

14. He took the high road and lost, big time.

15. Girls gotta stick together!

