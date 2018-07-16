15 disturbingly fascinating vintage medical photos

15 disturbingly fascinating vintage medical photos
Tod Perry
Jul 16, 2018@10:13 PM
People always speak of the good ol’ days. But they tend to forget that medical practices were brutal in the past. Medical knowledge was a fraction of what it is today and the technology was medieval by comparison.

So, let’s take a look at some disturbing vintage medical photos form the turn of the century to remind us why now’s a great time to be alive.

1. Antique tracheal tube
It looks like a missing part from a Chevy.

2. Arthritis patient being treated
Nowadays you just take a Joint Ritis and forget about it. Back then, you had to call a hangman to get your back right.

3. Direct radiograph
That thing will give your cancer faster than a tanning bed in Chernobyl.

4. Scoliosis treatment
Well, it beats getting the hangman treatment from number 1.

5. Electro-shock therapy
What life was like before Prozac.

6. A lobotomy being performed
How I feel after watching 30 minutes of Fox News.

7. Early brain surgery
Back then, they didn’t even bother shaving your head first.

8. Early prosthetic limbs
Beats the crap out of a peg leg any day. More fashionable, too.

9. Early 20th-century dental apparatus
And you thought wearing head gear was embarrassing.

10. Grandma the dentist
Back then, grandma cooked, cleaned, and performed extractions.

11. Heroin tablets
Not only will it cure your cough, but you’ll start playing a mean tenor sax.

12. Opium cure-all
When you’ve got the sniffles and you’d also like to ride the magic dragon.

13. Antique surgery equipment
Man 1: “Sir, are you building a bird house?”
Man 2: “No, just performing a hysterectomy.”

14. Flatulence cure
When you ate too much at Ye Olde Chipotle.

15. Antique catheter
“Hey doc, could you lube that thing up a little bit?”

