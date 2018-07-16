15 disturbingly fascinating vintage medical photos

People always speak of the good ol’ days. But they tend to forget that medical practices were brutal in the past. Medical knowledge was a fraction of what it is today and the technology was medieval by comparison.

So, let’s take a look at some disturbing vintage medical photos form the turn of the century to remind us why now’s a great time to be alive.

1. Antique tracheal tube

It looks like a missing part from a Chevy.



2. Arthritis patient being treated

Nowadays you just take a Joint Ritis and forget about it. Back then, you had to call a hangman to get your back right.



3. Direct radiograph

That thing will give your cancer faster than a tanning bed in Chernobyl.



4. Scoliosis treatment

Well, it beats getting the hangman treatment from number 1.