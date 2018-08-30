15 memes that prove servers deserve way more than a 15% tip

15 memes that prove servers deserve way more than a 15% tip
Tod Perry
Aug 30, 2018@11:08 PM
Being a server is backbreaking work, you have to deal with the general public all day long, and the money is terrible.

But the one thing that servers have is solidarity with their coworkers. If they didn't, how in the world would they survive in a world of cheap tippers, uncomfortable dress codes, and people with ridiculous food allergies?

Here are 15 memes that prove why servers deserve more than a crummy 15% tip.

1. When customers act like I own the place.

Pinterest

2. It's a good thing gluten allergies are going out of style.

Pinterest

3. Sometimes, it's like you're not even a human being.

Pinterest

4. Get in and get out ... or tip real big.

Pinterest

5. Just because I work here, doesn't mean I eat here, too.

Pinterest

6. The menu is your friend.

Pinterest

7. The menu is your friend.

Pinterest

8. What did I do? What did I not do? Hopefully, they're giving me a compliment.

Pinterest

9. Children are animals.

Pinterest

10. Let's hope they can't tell the difference.

Pinterest

11. Cheap tips don't get sh*t.

Pinterest

12. I shouldn't tire myself before my shift. It's best I do absolutely nothing.

Pinterest

13. I'm not a f*cking acrobat.

Pinterest

14. I've got some 'splaining to do.

Pinterest

15. Half the job is keeping the perma-grin on straight.

Pinterest

