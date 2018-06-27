15 playgrounds that no child should ever visit

Theo Lannom
Jun 27, 2018@12:00 AM
1.) Hope you had your tetanus shot

2.) When your child asks, "Mommy, where did I come from?"

3.) The diaper shredder

4.) The "Ahh hell he's going to need therapy anyway" slide

5.) For the kid who loves pretending she's elephant poop

6.) How to turn your seven-year-old Goth

7.) When you pee after eating too much sherbet

8.) After the apocalypse, slides got a lot less fun

9.) Who knew infected urethras could be such a blast?

10.) The big red rocket

11.) The pre-pubescent death wish

12.) The "I didn't know those had teeth" slide

13.) The bear dentist strikes again

14.) The human-iguana-dog centipede

15.) The Aristocrats!

