15 playgrounds that no child should ever visit

Advertising
1.) Hope you had your tetanus shot
2.) When your child asks, "Mommy, where did I come from?"
3.) The diaper shredder
4.) The "Ahh hell he's going to need therapy anyway" slide
5.) For the kid who loves pretending she's elephant poop
6.) How to turn your seven-year-old Goth
Advertising
7.) When you pee after eating too much sherbet
8.) After the apocalypse, slides got a lot less fun
9.) Who knew infected urethras could be such a blast?
Advertising
10.) The big red rocket
11.) The pre-pubescent death wish
12.) The "I didn't know those had teeth" slide
Advertising
13.) The bear dentist strikes again
14.) The human-iguana-dog centipede
Advertising
15.) The Aristocrats!
Advertising