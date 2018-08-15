16 airport fails that'll make you wish you flew private

Overbookings, crappy customer service, and being stuck in a flying metal tube with the general public are just a few reasons why people hate air travel. But these 16 photos show that airports can be hell on Earth.
Square peg, round hole.
Is this guy a fugitive or just really, really cheap?
When the pilot accidently leaves the plane in neutral.
Don't eat the carpet. We'll be serving it for your in-flight dinner.
When you hang with Dr. Evil, expect a little extra attention from the TSA.
The last photo these pilots ever took.
"Uh, grandma, I'm going to miss my flight."
Perfect pillow placement / "Sir, this looks like herpes"
When the circus flies into down.
Business up top, party down below.
"Ready for my pat down, sir!"
"Mine's the red one."
Texas' number one Avon salesman.
The best way to be sure no one steals your luggage.
That tape should hold up fine while traveling at 500 miles per hour.
"Yea! Mom made parole!"