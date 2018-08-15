16 airport fails that'll make you wish you flew private

16 airport fails that'll make you wish you flew private
Tod Perry
Aug 15, 2018@10:42 PM
Advertising

Overbookings, crappy customer service, and being stuck in a flying metal tube with the general public are just a few reasons why people hate air travel. But these 16 photos show that airports can be hell on Earth.

Square peg, round hole.

Pinterest

16 airport fails that'll make you wish you flew private

Is this guy a fugitive or just really, really cheap?

Pinterest

16 airport fails that'll make you wish you flew private

When the pilot accidently leaves the plane in neutral.

Pinterest

16 airport fails that'll make you wish you flew private

Don't eat the carpet. We'll be serving it for your in-flight dinner.

Pinterest

16 airport fails that'll make you wish you flew private

When you hang with Dr. Evil, expect a little extra attention from the TSA.

Pinterest

16 airport fails that'll make you wish you flew private
Advertising

The last photo these pilots ever took.

Pinterest

16 airport fails that'll make you wish you flew private

"Uh, grandma, I'm going to miss my flight."

Pinterest

16 airport fails that'll make you wish you flew private

Perfect pillow placement / "Sir, this looks like herpes"

Pinterest

16 airport fails that'll make you wish you flew private
Advertising

When the circus flies into down.

Pinterest

16 airport fails that'll make you wish you flew private

Business up top, party down below.

Pinterest

16 airport fails that'll make you wish you flew private


"Ready for my pat down, sir!"

Pinterest

16 airport fails that'll make you wish you flew private
Advertising

"Mine's the red one."

Pinterest

16 airport fails that'll make you wish you flew private

Texas' number one Avon salesman.

Pinterest

16 airport fails that'll make you wish you flew private


The best way to be sure no one steals your luggage.

Pinterest

16 airport fails that'll make you wish you flew private
Advertising

That tape should hold up fine while traveling at 500 miles per hour.

Pinterest

16 airport fails that'll make you wish you flew private

"Yea! Mom made parole!"

Pinterest

16 airport fails that'll make you wish you flew private
Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc