16 airport fails that'll make you wish you flew private

Overbookings, crappy customer service, and being stuck in a flying metal tube with the general public are just a few reasons why people hate air travel. But these 16 photos show that airports can be hell on Earth.

Square peg, round hole.

Is this guy a fugitive or just really, really cheap?

When the pilot accidently leaves the plane in neutral.

Don't eat the carpet. We'll be serving it for your in-flight dinner.

When you hang with Dr. Evil, expect a little extra attention from the TSA.