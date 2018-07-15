16 enormous hairdos from the '60s

You can thank the women of the ‘60s for the hole in the ozone layer. The amount of hairspray it took for the average woman just to leave the house on a Saturday night in the ‘60s was at least nine gallons. But, you gotta admit, the beehive was a sexy 'do.

So, let’s take a look back at some of the most enormous hairdos from the swinging ‘60s.

1. Beaucoup de cheveux (that's big hair in French).

2. Look who's warming up the getaway car. Ten bucks says she has a pistol in the back of those shorts.

3. I wouldn't smoke within ten feet of that do.

4. Jackie is single and swingin'!