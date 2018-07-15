16 enormous hairdos from the '60s

You can thank the women of the ‘60s for the hole in the ozone layer. The amount of hairspray it took for the average woman just to leave the house on a Saturday night in the ‘60s was at least nine gallons. But, you gotta admit, the beehive was a sexy 'do.
So, let’s take a look back at some of the most enormous hairdos from the swinging ‘60s.
1. Beaucoup de cheveux (that's big hair in French).
2. Look who's warming up the getaway car. Ten bucks says she has a pistol in the back of those shorts.
3. I wouldn't smoke within ten feet of that do.
4. Jackie is single and swingin'!
5. Gary Oldman's Inspiration for Dracula.
6. Let's see you cook with an ottoman on your head.
7. The easiest way to smuggle a watermelon into the movies.
8. Dolly Parton has huge ... hair!
9. No extensions, boys. All mine.
10. After this photo was taken, she broke her neck attempting to read.
11. In the '60s, Priscilla and Elvis spent the equivalent of the gross domestic product of Latvia on black hair dye.
12. Has to be Amy Winehouse's grandmother.
13. They must go to the same groomer. (Is that Priscilla again or a look-a-like?)
14. John Travolta's inspiration for "Hairspray."
15. "You want ketchup with those fries, hun?"
16. A bee has to come out of that hole any minute now.
And then Mia Farrow ruined all the fun by getting a pixie do. Thanks, Mia.