21 things you need to immediately stop saying to people without any kids

People with kids can be really condescending when telling their childless friends or family members they should reproduce. It's like they want to rationalize their decision by forcing others to make the same mistake.
So if you don't want kids or just haven't got down to making any yet, here are 21 things you're probably tired of hearing, and how to respond.
1. “Don’t you want someone to carry your family lineage?"
What am I the Duke of Windsor or a Kennedy or something?
2. "You’ll change your mind."
Hasn’t happened yet.
3. "I wish I could sleep in, I just can't now that I'm a parent.”
Then you should have used protection.
4. "I said the same thing when I was your age, you’ll get over it."
Condescend much?
5. "You’re missing out on the best part of life.”
What part is that? The poo or the vomit?
6. "The Bible says women should have children."
It also says to mind your own business. Or was that the Buddha?
7. "You’ll regret it."
When I’m 50 years old sitting on a stack of cash with a mai thai in the Bahamas? You bet I will.
8. “You’ll feel different when you have your own kids.”
That’s because I’ll have no choice.
9. “That’s pretty selfish.”
And reproducing yourself isn’t?
10. “But what will you do with your life?”
Whattever I want. That’s the point.
11. “You’ll change your mind when you meet the right person.”
Mr. or Mrs. right just called. They don’t want kids.
12. “There are people out there who can’t have kids, you know.”
They don’t know how lucky they have it. Plus, they don't even need to wear protection.
13. “I just feel like having kids is the only thing in life that can give you purpose.”
Then you have a very limited imagination. Plus, purpose is overrated.
14. “I can’t even IMAGINE not wanting kids.”
Your imagination is limited by your biological imperative to reproduce.
15. “You don't know what you're missing out on.”
Constant crying, no sleep, a house filled of brightly-colored toys that make it look like a clown moved in. It's no secret what I’m missing out on.
16. “You'll understand when you become a parent.”
Specifics, please.
17. Don't you wonder what your "mini-me" would look like?
I have photos of myself as a child. My kid would only be 50% “mini-me.”
18. You don't know what real love is until you become a mom.
Obviously you’ve never met my dog.
19. “You think you’re tired? You don’t know what tired is.”
And I’d rather not know.
20. “Aren’t you worried there’ll be no one to look after you when you’re old?”
By not wasting money on kids I’ll have enough money to afford the best help available.
21. "I want grandkids."
Adopt.