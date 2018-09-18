21 things you need to immediately stop saying to people without any kids

People with kids can be really condescending when telling their childless friends or family members they should reproduce. It's like they want to rationalize their decision by forcing others to make the same mistake.

So if you don't want kids or just haven't got down to making any yet, here are 21 things you're probably tired of hearing, and how to respond.

1. “Don’t you want someone to carry your family lineage?"

What am I the Duke of Windsor or a Kennedy or something?

2. "You’ll change your mind."

Hasn’t happened yet.

3. "I wish I could sleep in, I just can't now that I'm a parent.”

Then you should have used protection.

4. "I said the same thing when I was your age, you’ll get over it."

Condescend much?

5. "You’re missing out on the best part of life.”

What part is that? The poo or the vomit?