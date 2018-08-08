48 sexist things men need to stop doing right now

“When are you going to have children?”

“You’d be so pretty, if you tried”

"It must be that time of the month"

Every day, women are bombarded with sexist comments that no one would ever say to a man. The problem is that many of these comments are so deeply engrained in our society that most people don’t even know they’re being sexist.

These comments range from seemingly innocuous requests like “Don’t be dramatic” to disgusting slut-shaming. Women are also subject to inescapable double standards communicated through oft-heard phrases such as “Is that all you’re going to eat?” and “You eat a lot for a girl.”

To expose men to the subtle, and not-so-subtle, ways they’re being sexist, The Huffington Post created the video entitled “48 Things That Women Hear in a Lifetime* (*That Men Just Don’t).” In the video, women of all ages share the most common sexist comments they hear, but no one ever tells a man.