5 common expressions you had no idea were homophobic AF

1. Bugger

People often call a small child or bothersome animal a “little bugger.” But what they don’t know is that term comes from the English word “buggery” which means sodomy.

In England, the Buggery Act of 1533 defined the practice as a crime.

The word was first used as a nasty term for a Bulgarian heretical sect of the Bogomils who were said by the church to practice sodomy.

2. On the Down Low

This term originated in the Black community as a lifestyle practiced by men who have sex with women publicly, and men in secret. Being on the “DL” is different from being closeted, because people in the lifestyle do not identify as gay or bisexual.

It is also seen as a hyper-masculine rebellion against the white-dominated mainstream LGBT culture.