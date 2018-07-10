5 signs the person you're trying to date is 'breadcrumbing', the worst dating trend ever

Last year, everybody was up in arms about "ghosting," the dating trend where people mysteriously stop communicating, never to be heard from again. While ghosting is totally disrespectful, it makes it easy to get over someone because they've probably made you angry.

Now, people are furious about a new, passive-aggressive trend in online dating: "breadcrumbing." That's when you're interested in someone and they communicate just enough to keep you hanging on.

"[Breadcrumbers] communicate via sporadic noncommittal, but repeated messages — or breadcrumbs — that are just enough to keep you wondering but not enough to seal the deal (whatever that deal may be)," Jessica Bennet of The New York Times says. "Breadcrumbers check in consistently with a romantic prospect, but never set up a date."

Here's five signs the person you're trying to get close to is breadcrumbing:

1. They never make plans

Breadcrumbers are always talking about taking you to see a movie or going out to dinner, but they never put anything in ink. "I'll hit you up next week, " the Breadcrumber says. But when next week comes, they're nowhere to be seen. They are also experts at asking for a rain check. "Look, I can't make it on Saturday, but let's do it when I'm less busy."