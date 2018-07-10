5 signs the person you're trying to date is 'breadcrumbing', the worst dating trend ever

Last year, everybody was up in arms about "ghosting," the dating trend where people mysteriously stop communicating, never to be heard from again. While ghosting is totally disrespectful, it makes it easy to get over someone because they've probably made you angry.
Now, people are furious about a new, passive-aggressive trend in online dating: "breadcrumbing." That's when you're interested in someone and they communicate just enough to keep you hanging on.
"[Breadcrumbers] communicate via sporadic noncommittal, but repeated messages — or breadcrumbs — that are just enough to keep you wondering but not enough to seal the deal (whatever that deal may be)," Jessica Bennet of The New York Times says. "Breadcrumbers check in consistently with a romantic prospect, but never set up a date."
Here's five signs the person you're trying to get close to is breadcrumbing:
1. They never make plans
Breadcrumbers are always talking about taking you to see a movie or going out to dinner, but they never put anything in ink. "I'll hit you up next week, " the Breadcrumber says. But when next week comes, they're nowhere to be seen. They are also experts at asking for a rain check. "Look, I can't make it on Saturday, but let's do it when I'm less busy."
2. When they do make plans it's a last-minute hook-up
You've seen the text at 11:00 pm, "U up?" That's when a Breadcrumber is trying to make good on all those small interactions. The perpetrator got you interested with broken romantic promises, now they want the goods without putting in any effort.
3. They "Microcommunicate"
A Breadcrumber will make contact on social media, but will never engage in a real conversation. They will respond to your IG post with an emoji or a thumbs up. They'll also text you with a link or a meme and then bail on the conversation. This person clearly isn't interested in you, but still needs the ego stroke of being relevant to you.
4. They flirt online, but won't respond to your texts
Flirting with someone via DMs and not through text means they probably have a significant other and are keeping you on the side until the time is right. Or the time may never be right and they're just playing with your emotions.
5. They won't tell you how they feel
A true Breadcrumber keeps their feelings hidden and won't answer a direct question about where the relationship is headed. Don't let them make you feel bad for wanting to know the status of the relationship. According to
Rhonda Milrad, founder of online relationship community Relationup, the best way to deal with this type of Breadcrumber is to act a direct question, such as, "I notice that you only only text me late at night or consistently cancel, and I am wondering if that means that you really don’t see us going anywhere."