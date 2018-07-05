7 sneaky poses that instantly make you look better in photographs

Models aren't just people who’ve won the genetic lottery. They're Photoshopped people who've won the genetic lottery.

But there is also a unique skill set that all professional models must have. The best ones have mastered the art of presenting their bodies to the camera. They know how to contort themselves to highlight aspects of their clothing, hit their marks, and put their best face forward.

Here are seven techniques that can help you look your best when you’re posing for Instagram.

7.) Eliminate Double Chins

Stick your chin out like a turtle, smile, and press your tongue to the roof of your mouth. This gives you a perfect chin lift.

6.) Slim Your Waist

Turn your body 45 degrees and place both hands on your hips to create more curves.