7 sneaky poses that instantly make you look better in photographs

Theo Lannom
Jul 05, 2018@9:28 PM
Models aren't just people who’ve won the genetic lottery. They're Photoshopped people who've won the genetic lottery.

But there is also a unique skill set that all professional models must have. The best ones have mastered the art of presenting their bodies to the camera. They know how to contort themselves to highlight aspects of their clothing, hit their marks, and put their best face forward.

Here are seven techniques that can help you look your best when you’re posing for Instagram.

7.) Eliminate Double Chins

Stick your chin out like a turtle, smile, and press your tongue to the roof of your mouth. This gives you a perfect chin lift.

6.) Slim Your Waist

Turn your body 45 degrees and place both hands on your hips to create more curves.

5.) Shrink Your Hips

Push your hips away from the camera. This tilts the shoulders forward and thins the torso, making your hips appear smaller.

4.) Get an Instant Arm Lift

Lift the arm closest to the camera away from your body to eliminate unflattering arm spread.

3.) Elongate your neck

Lowering your front shoulder elongates the neck.

2.) Slim and Accentuate Your Curves

If facing the camera, tilt your body into a slight S-shape. This slinky pose makes you look more curvy.

1.) Get the best angle

You’ll always look better if the camera is angled a little bit above you.

Just don’t do it like this.

© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc