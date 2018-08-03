83-year-old man takes makeup lessons so his blind wife can look and feel her best

For anyone that thinks they’re hitting all their relationship goals there comes a beautiful story out of Ireland that shows we can all do better.

Eighty-three-year-old Des and 28-year-old Mona Manahan have been married for 56 years and, recently, Mona has been losing her eyesight. She’s the type of woman who always has to look her best, but her quivering hands and lack of sight has made it impossible to do her makeup.

Last year, the couple was invited to a party, so they went to have Mona’s makeup done at Debenhams, a department store in Waterford, Ireland. Rosie O’Driscoll, 43, was working the makeup counter at the time and applied Mona’s make up.

“I started messing with [O’Driscoll] and I said, ‘Look, you’ve got it crooked there, you did this wrong,’ joking her,” Des told TODAY Style. “And then she just handed me the brushes and said, ‘Well, you do it.’ So I started to do a little bit with it.”