83-year-old man takes makeup lessons so his blind wife can look and feel her best

For anyone that thinks they’re hitting all their relationship goals there comes a beautiful story out of Ireland that shows we can all do better.
Eighty-three-year-old Des and 28-year-old Mona Manahan have been married for 56 years and, recently, Mona has been losing her eyesight. She’s the type of woman who always has to look her best, but her quivering hands and lack of sight has made it impossible to do her makeup.
Last year, the couple was invited to a party, so they went to have Mona’s makeup done at Debenhams, a department store in Waterford, Ireland. Rosie O’Driscoll, 43, was working the makeup counter at the time and applied Mona’s make up.
“I started messing with [O’Driscoll] and I said, ‘Look, you’ve got it crooked there, you did this wrong,’ joking her,” Des told TODAY Style. “And then she just handed me the brushes and said, ‘Well, you do it.’ So I started to do a little bit with it.”
Knowing that his wife would soon be completely blind, Des began taking lessons from O’Driscoll. He learned to apply lipstick, blush, and eyeliner. He then started choosing his own products and using different techniques. “He got lesson after lesson after lesson, and loved every minute of it,” O’Driscoll, 43, told TODAY Style.
The couple became known in Ireland after appearing on “The Late Late Show” to share their story. They caught the attention of Mario Dedicanovic, celebrity makeup artist who’s worked with stars such as Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian West.
Dedicanovic invited the couple to attend one of his master classes and they took a photo.