9 awesome pranks that every joker has to have in their arsenal

Class clowns don't stop their joking at graduation. They move on to be the office prankster and, in the end, the old guy (or gal!) in the nursing home telling dirty jokes and saying, "pull my finger."

If you're that person, there's no way you will be able to resist these amazing pranks available on Amazon. Each gag is ranked for its f'd-upedness on a scale of one to ten.

1. The Ultimate Joke Prank Gag Gift Set for Adults

Get 30 fake lottery tickets and 30 fake parking tickets all for just $9.95

F'd up scale: 7/10

2. Liquid Ass

This highly-concentrated, super-horrible smelling fart spray is guaranteed to clear any room in a matter of minutes. Get yours for just $9.58

F'd up scale: 8/10

3. The Phantom Keystroker