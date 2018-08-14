9 awesome pranks that every joker has to have in their arsenal

Class clowns don't stop their joking at graduation. They move on to be the office prankster and, in the end, the old guy (or gal!) in the nursing home telling dirty jokes and saying, "pull my finger."
If you're that person, there's no way you will be able to resist these amazing pranks available on Amazon. Each gag is ranked for its f'd-upedness on a scale of one to ten.
1. The Ultimate Joke Prank Gag Gift Set for Adults
Get 30 fake lottery tickets and 30 fake parking tickets all for just $9.95
F'd up scale: 7/10
This highly-concentrated, super-horrible smelling fart spray is guaranteed to clear any room in a matter of minutes. Get yours for just $9.58
F'd up scale: 8/10
Prank your coworkers with this USB drive that makes random mouse movements and types out random texts and phrases. Get yours for just $10.97
F'd up scale: 5/10
This classic gag is old as time, but still brings the yuks. Get yours for just $7.35.
F'd up scale: 3/10
Want to freak the hell out of your girlfriend? This fake pregnancy test only gives positive results. Get yours for just $9.99.
F'd up scale 10/10
Shake hands with someone and give 'em the shock of a lifetime with this classic prank. Get yours for just $8.64.
F'd up scale: 3/10
Got some time to kill at the airport? Stick one of these suckers on the wall and watch frustrated people try to plug their phone charger in to it.
All the fun in the world for just $8.99
F'd up scale: 7/10
Trick some greedy bastard into thinking he just found a couple hundred dollars.
F'd up scale: 6/10
9. Pranklopedia: The Funniest, Grossest, Craziest, Not-Mean Pranks on the Planet!
A boisterous collection of over 70 guaranteed-to-amuse (or annoy) pranks to be pulled on friends, siblings, and parents.
All that wisdom for just $8.64
F'd up scale: 5/10