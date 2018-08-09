9 cheap things to help you stay cool during the hottest damn summer ever

We’ve hit the midpoint of summer of 2018. A season so hot that Death Valley in California — one of the hottest places this side of Venus — just had its hottest month ever. And, guess what, 2019 will be even worse because of global change or climate warming or whatever.

So, we’re decided to hook you up with some deals that’ll help you stay cool from now until we get this ecological disaster sorted out.

1. The original, undefeated beater of heat: the Snoopy snow cone machine

What inspired America’s favorite beagle to get into the shave-ice business? No one knows, but no one’s questioning it, because this product has been a mainstay in every American home since the Carter Administration. You can get yours on Amazon for just $20.



2. Chill on the cheap with this 3-in-1 evaporative air conditioner

Why pay to cool your whole house when you spend half the day in the living room watching Netflix? BONUS: It comes with special LED mood lighting, so you can keep cool in its sexy ambiance. Grab one before it’s gone on Amazon for just $25.