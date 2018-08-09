9 cheap things to help you stay cool during the hottest damn summer ever

We’ve hit the midpoint of summer of 2018. A season so hot that Death Valley in California — one of the hottest places this side of Venus — just had its hottest month ever. And, guess what, 2019 will be even worse because of global change or climate warming or whatever.
So, we’re decided to hook you up with some deals that’ll help you stay cool from now until we get this ecological disaster sorted out.
1. The original, undefeated beater of heat: the Snoopy snow cone machine
What inspired America’s favorite beagle to get into the shave-ice business? No one knows, but no one’s questioning it, because this product has been a mainstay in every American home since the Carter Administration. You can get yours on Amazon for just $20.
2. Chill on the cheap with this 3-in-1 evaporative air conditioner
Why pay to cool your whole house when you spend half the day in the living room watching Netflix? BONUS: It comes with special LED mood lighting, so you can keep cool in its sexy ambiance. Grab one before it’s gone on Amazon for just $25.
3. Relive the good ol’ days with this “Obama 2012” hand fan
Now, you can stay cool like no-drama Obama with this one-of-a-kind hand fan featuring a picture of the 44th president, before he went gray. Pick it up on Amazon for $12.
4. Keep your dog, cat or ferret cool as a cucumber with this Pet Cooling Mat
If you’re hot, then your pets are hot, too. That’s just science. Show your pet how much you love him or her by picking up this cool pet mat. Buy it on Amazon for $5.
5. You know you do it, why not admit it? Pick up this "I Pee in Pools" black and yellow can cooler
People respect honesty. So be the most respected man or woman at your next pool party by bringing this special "I Pee in Pools" beer cozy. Even if it doesn’t earn you any respect, it’s sure to give you the hot tub all to yourself. It’s on Amazon for just $8.
6. Keep your second most important body part cool with this hat with cooling crystals
Not only will your head stay cool all day with this hat, it’s pretty damn fashionable. Just ask Teddy Roosevelt or Hunter S. Thompson. Grab it on Amazon now for $30.
7. Keep your friends in the backseat cool with this electric car fan.
Just because you didn’t call “shotgun” doesn’t mean you should be hot AF because the A/C won’t reach the back of the car. It’s on Amazon for just $22.
8. Stay cool all day long with this cooling sport vest
Stay cool without the need for ice or electricity. Just dunk this aproney/vesty thing in water for a few minutes, twist dry and you’re got a one-way ticket to coolville.
9. Stay safe AND cool with this Bladeless Misting Fan
Do you know how many people are killed every year due to fan blades? Probably millions. So, you can stay cool without the threat of losing a finder with this bladeless mister. Grab one on Amazon for just $14.