9 gifts for people who are completely f'ing obsessed with politics

Tod Perry
Aug 16, 2018@10:34 PM
Are you a news junkie who is constantly checking Twitter for the latest rumblings out of Washington? Do you talk about politics at times when it's really inappropriate? Can you rattle off the names of every Trump cabinet member who's been fired or resigned?

Then you'll probably find something you'll love under SomeECard's list of "9 gifts for people who are completely f'ing obsessed with politics."

1. Liberal tears coffee mug

Conservatives can gleefully pretend to drink the sweetest nectar on Earth: the tears of weeping liberals.

You can get it tomorrow through Amazon Prime for just $12.99

2. Donald Trump Life-Size Cardboard StandupEverybody needs a Donald Trump life-size cardboard cutout. Conservatives can proudly display the president their living rooms. Liberals have a great effigy to burn at their Blue Wave midterm parties.

Get yours for just $39.95

3. Donald Trump Toilet Paper

Turn every trip to the bathroom into a catharsis with this two-ply toilet paper featuring the president making goofy faces.

Get 3 rolls for just $11.14

4. Hillary Clinton Striped Prison Pantsuit Bobblehead

Now, you can chant "lock her up" at your own Hillary Clinton bobblehead.

Get yours for just $29.95

5. Bernie 2020 Shirt

"Hindsight 2020," get it? The old saying, hindsight is always 20/20, but with a picture of Bernie because, well, some folks think he could have beaten Trump.

Feel the Bern for just $18.99

6. Barack Obama Smoking A Doobie Shirt

Before he was POTUS he was just a regular guy, getting royally baked in a funny hat. He had no idea that one day he'd live in the White House where you can't smoke weed.

So buy this shirt for just $18.45

7. "Lock Him Up" Anti-Trump Shirt

Because we never met with any Russians ... okay we did but it wasn't about the election ... ok, we did talk about the election, but there was no collusion! Alright, there was collusion, but that's not illegal.

Take a stand for just $18.99

8.Reagan / Bush '84 Hoodie

Give some love to The Gipper and W's dad.

It's just $19.99!

9. "Bathroom Reader Plunges into the Presidency"

Make your bathroom trips entertaining and educational for just $11.99

© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc