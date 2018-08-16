Are you a news junkie who is constantly checking Twitter for the latest rumblings out of Washington? Do you talk about politics at times when it's really inappropriate? Can you rattle off the names of every Trump cabinet member who's been fired or resigned?

Then you'll probably find something you'll love under SomeECard's list of "9 gifts for people who are completely f'ing obsessed with politics."

1. Liberal tears coffee mug

Conservatives can gleefully pretend to drink the sweetest nectar on Earth: the tears of weeping liberals.

You can get it tomorrow through Amazon Prime for just $12.99

2. Donald Trump Life-Size Cardboard StandupEverybody needs a Donald Trump life-size cardboard cutout. Conservatives can proudly display the president their living rooms. Liberals have a great effigy to burn at their Blue Wave midterm parties.