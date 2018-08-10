9 items that funny people with dirty minds won't be able to resist

So you've been blessed with a deliciously dirty sense of humor and you don't care who knows it. You're the best guest at a bachelorette party and the worst at a funeral. Here's some hilariously sexy gifts we think you'll love.
1. Need help polishing the North Pole? Try some Naughty Soap!
Find it on Amazon for just $10.95.
2. Work got you stressed? This not-safe-for-work boob ball can help.
Grab one on Amazon now for just $5.99.
3.Get your partner hot and ready for a kitchen quickie with this sexy apron.
It's only $2.70 right now at Amazon.
4. Light the fire in your relationship with these sex dice.
Get licked where you've never been licked before for just $12.99 on Amazon.
5. Bald dudes: You're totally going to score with this shirt.
It comes in any size you like for just $19.99 on Amazon, stud.
6. Give the the greatest gift ever, "Dick in a box" salt-and-pepper shakers.
Get a set for just $10.62 on Amazon.
7. Impress your next date by putting a copy of "How to Live with a Huge Penis" on your bookshelf.
Get this literary masterpiece on Amazon for just $7.99.
8. Gay dudes! Let everyone know what position you play with this awesome "Catcher" hat.
Get some now on Amazon for just $12.95.
9.Ladies, enjoy the first perfume that comes right out and says it: F**k Me!
Get some now on Amazon for just $26.