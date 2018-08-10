9 items that funny people with dirty minds won't be able to resist

9 items that funny people with dirty minds won't be able to resist
Tod Perry
Aug 10, 2018@10:11 PM
Advertising

So you've been blessed with a deliciously dirty sense of humor and you don't care who knows it. You're the best guest at a bachelorette party and the worst at a funeral. Here's some hilariously sexy gifts we think you'll love.

1. Need help polishing the North Pole? Try some Naughty Soap!

9 items that funny people with dirty minds won't be able to resist

Find it on Amazon for just $10.95.

2. Work got you stressed? This not-safe-for-work boob ball can help.

9 items that funny people with dirty minds won't be able to resist

Grab one on Amazon now for just $5.99.

3.Get your partner hot and ready for a kitchen quickie with this sexy apron.

alt

It's only $2.70 right now at Amazon.

4. Light the fire in your relationship with these sex dice.

Advertising

9 items that funny people with dirty minds won't be able to resist

Get licked where you've never been licked before for just $12.99 on Amazon.

5. Bald dudes: You're totally going to score with this shirt.

9 items that funny people with dirty minds won't be able to resist

It comes in any size you like for just $19.99 on Amazon, stud.

6. Give the the greatest gift ever, "Dick in a box" salt-and-pepper shakers.

alt

Advertising

Get a set for just $10.62 on Amazon.

7. Impress your next date by putting a copy of "How to Live with a Huge Penis" on your bookshelf.

9 items that funny people with dirty minds won't be able to resist

Get this literary masterpiece on Amazon for just $7.99.

8. Gay dudes! Let everyone know what position you play with this awesome "Catcher" hat.

9 items that funny people with dirty minds won't be able to resist
Advertising

Get some now on Amazon for just $12.95.

9.Ladies, enjoy the first perfume that comes right out and says it: F**k Me!

9 items that funny people with dirty minds won't be able to resist

Get some now on Amazon for just $26.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc