10 of the most annoying things iPhone users do

Look, iPhones are great. Most of us would die without one. But there are some people who've mastered the art of turning one of mankind's greatest achievements a torture device.
9.) Teasing someone with the typing bubble, but never sending a text
“Here it comes … wait for it …” you think, but nothing ever materializes. Do they have no response? Did something come up? Now, you’re left to speculate on what they were trying to say and why they didn’t say it.
8.) Sticking with the default “Marimba” ringtone
Next time you’re in public and you hear “Marimba” blasting out of someone’s purse or pocket, look around, you’ll probably see five other people grab for their phones. Why? Because nobody bothers to change their ringtone from its default setting.
7.) Leaving on the read receipts
There is a subtle rudeness in communicating, “Yeah I read your text, but I’m not bothering to respond.” It’s a passive-aggressive way to make someone feel unimportant.
6.) Blinged-out iPhone cases
Apple iPhones are beautifully designed products, but some people would rather theirs look like Judy Garland’s ruby slippers from “The Wizard of Oz.” Nobody thinks your bedazzled iPhone makes you look classy.
5.) Talking on speaker phone in public
The phone came with free headphones and a microphone attachment, why not use them? Nobody needs to hear you ordering a pizza or talking to your creditors in public.
4.) Judging me because my iPhone screen is cracked
“You know your iPhone screen is cracked?” As a matter of fact, yes I do know my screen is cracked. I stare at my phone seven hours a day, because I’m addicted to the damn thing. And no, I’m not getting a new iPhone, because I don’t have an extra $999. So I’m gonna ride this one ‘til my fingers bleed every time I touch the screen.
3.) Group texts
People that put together group texts need to be sent to a phone etiquette classes. Group texts should only be used to make quick plans, like setting a time to eat dinner or watch a football game. But those who feel the need to share a bad meme with ten of their friends at the same time need their head examined.
2. ) Keeping the clackety-clack typing sound on
Nobody wants to hear you type. You probably don’t even want to hear yourself type. Why does it exist in the first place?
1.) Waiting three hours in line at the Apple store when the new phone comes out
There are people who waste hours of their lives in line the moment a new iPhone hits stores. And for what? A tiny camera upgrade? A new home button? Animojis? Stop being a lemming and upgrade your phone after dropping it at the bar like everyone else.