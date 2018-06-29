10 of the most annoying things iPhone users do

Look, iPhones are great. Most of us would die without one. But there are some people who've mastered the art of turning one of mankind's greatest achievements a torture device.

9.) Teasing someone with the typing bubble, but never sending a text

“Here it comes … wait for it …” you think, but nothing ever materializes. Do they have no response? Did something come up? Now, you’re left to speculate on what they were trying to say and why they didn’t say it.

8.) Sticking with the default “Marimba” ringtone

Next time you’re in public and you hear “Marimba” blasting out of someone’s purse or pocket, look around, you’ll probably see five other people grab for their phones. Why? Because nobody bothers to change their ringtone from its default setting.

7.) Leaving on the read receipts

There is a subtle rudeness in communicating, “Yeah I read your text, but I’m not bothering to respond.” It’s a passive-aggressive way to make someone feel unimportant.