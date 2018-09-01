9 parents confess to hating their kid

If you hate your kid, it probably means you’re a terrible person. Unless, your child is an irredeemably awful human being, then maybe it makes sense.
Maybe.
But, of course, you created the monster, so you should probably hate yourself as well.
Reddit is a place where people can air their dirtiest of laundry and tell their deepest, darkest secrets. So, that’s one safe plae where people can share the fact that they dislike their children. Because if they said it in public they could be in massive trouble.
1. Reminds me of someone ...
God help me, but I really do not like my son. He's boorish, self-aggrandizing, and prone to pulling together two or three disparate things that have most recently come up in conversation and then crafting them into an absurd anecdote or lie. He has, since even the time when he was a tiny child, routinely let things tumble out of his mouth that mortify me. He's nearly 25 now, thank fuck, but for the entirety of his school years I would go to parent/teacher conferences and watch the same sequence play out, again-and-again... I would meet the teacher, we would shake hands and I would already be able to make out the look of disgust on their face. Their expression would so obviously be "Oh, so this is the prick who formed this little asshole's personality, huh?" Then, as they would spend time with me and realize that I appeared to be an ok human being, they would begin unspooling to me every shitty/awful thing he had said to them and the other kids in his class. One time, my lily-white son was trying to get the attention of a little girl who sat beside him and, when she didn't jump to quick enough for him, he said "Excuse me, BLACK GIRL, may I have your attention?" We tried immersing him with loving, inclusive groups at school, at our church, and any hobby/sport/interest that came along that he showed enthusiasm for... He was never invited to a classmate's birthday party more than once... Worst of all? He continually sees himself as a victim. It's not that the shitty things he says to people are the problem... It's that they are too simple to understand how he really means them. They are simply too stupid to realize how awesome/brilliant/cool he is... Oh, it makes me sad. It truly does. I hate him and he won't go away. Fuck.
2. This parent probably isn't a terrible person.
Sibling here. My mom has told me she flat out hates my sister. She's not abusive towards her, but she has zero patience for her crap. I honestly don't blame her because my sister is 21 but behaves like she's still 16. She's very dramatic, self-centered, fake, rude, and especially abusive towards family members.
3. Some people have zero in common.
I'm not a parent, but I really don't think my dad likes me, and the sad part is I find it hard to like him too. He's never hurt me, and I have no doubt he loves me, and wants to see me be happy, but god, we can't stand each other. We couldn't possibly be more different. Morally, politically, interests, personality, every single aspects of our lives and us as people are opposites. He finds it difficult to actually sit down and talk to me, and I am the same towards him.
I feel terrible about it too. We've never actually done anything wrong to each other, he's not a perfect parent and I'm not a perfect child, but we do our best and are decent people (I think). But I could never form the same bond or love towards him that I did towards my mom or siblings, and he could never connect with me or really deal with me. We always fight with each other, and I wish we didn't, I wish we could like each other, or at the very least bear each others company.
Still, I've put forth a lot of effort into forming a proper bond with him, and I think he sees the effort and it means a lot to him. I found out we both enjoy Rick and Morty, which is probably one of the only things we can agree on. I tease him by calling him "Tiny Rick" (his name is rick), and he bought me some merchandise. I just really hope this stupid cartoon can create the connection we never had. I want to get along.
TLDR; My dad and I hate each other and we're slowly trying to find a connection via Rick and Morty.
4. Stepdad from hell.
My stepfather never really liked me. Saw me as a burden, took everything out on me and eventually even tried to blame ME for him cheating on my mother because I was such a difficult child. Eventually he started bragging about my accomplishments because he realized I was actually going somewhere in life and told everyone he was the reason why I was going places. And that was the day that I realized how truly narcissistic he is.
5. He's a terrible father and he knows it.
I'm a terrible father and I know it. But I can't help it. I have two kids. A 12 year old boy and an 8 year old girl. They're great kids. They're very well behaved and do very well at school. The boy is good with the piano and is starting to learn violin. The girl is very talented at drawing and is already taking lessons. They're not trouble kids, except the normal bickering between siblings that is resolved after a few minutes. Everyone praises them and fawns over them. They also had the luck to get the good looks from their mother and that just adds to the cute factor.
But I hate them. Every time I look at them I wish they weren't there. I thought about divorce but I love my wife too much to leave her. And why should I leave her? I'm not wrong and I'm not hurting her...
When she got pregnant I knew something was wrong. I didn't feel the joy or the excitement that all my friends experienced. I just wanted to tell her to get an abortion. But she was over the moon. So I faked every feeling for nine months hoping that once the kid was there I would feel something.
Nothing happened. I thought to myself that maybe I just wasn't ready but the time would come. The second pregnancy came as a surprise for us both and because of it I felt a rush and thought to myself that this was it. I would become a father. The feeling faded over time and once again I faked everything.
I do my best to stay as much as I can at work so I don't have to deal with the kids but there are things I cannot escape. Every school event or holiday is terrible for me. I keep myself focused so I can fake through them and not hurt my wife. She still hasn't noticed anything but I know that sooner or later she will.
I saw somewhere that you need to choose to be a parent everyday and that you choose to love your kids. And by God I tried but I feel awful. I don't know why I feel like this. I never had problems with children before. I even fantasized about having a big family with a lot of kids and grandkids but I don't know what happened.
6. "I love my kids, but I hate being a parent."
[Remorse]: My kids are normal, happy-go-lucky kids, 8 and 4 respectively. I love them. They're my kids. They're part of me. Sometimes, I even really like them. But seriously, I HATE being a parent. I feel like I could have a much better relationship with them if I were the cool aunt or something. Being their mom SUCKS. I get so frustrated with them, and its nothing they are doing. They're just normal, every day kids. They get wound up. Kids do, I get that. They don't want to clean. Well hell, I don't either, I get it. They don't want to listen. They want to do what they want, when they want. I do too. But I'm mom. I have to be the asshole. I have to tell them no they can't do that, no they can't eat that, no they have to do this thing they hate, because its good for them. It fucking sucks! I hate, HATE being a mom. I thought it would get better once they got more independant. But nope. I STILL hate it. I can't say anything to anyone, because then I would get the "Well there are plenty of people who can't have kids that want them". Its not that I don't want my kids. Its that I HATE being a parent. I feel like I'm a bad parent because I can't get them to do anything without a fight. I ALWAYS yell. I hate it. I hate getting so stressed about it, because there's NOTHING I can do about it. They're my kids. its not like a misbehaving or mean dog that I can just drop off at a shelter or something. They're my kids. They're my responsibility. I'm supposed to love and support them unconditionally. But sometimes, I just don't want to. I was never meant to have kids. And yet, I have 2. So its my fault. Its all my fault. Its not theirs, they are just normal, happy kids. But sometimes, I fall asleep at night dreaming of what life was like without them. Thats horrible, isn't it? What the fuck is wrong with me?
7. This parent may be right in not liking their child.
Hes out of control and just like his mother and I would not be surprised if he's the next jeffery daumer.
8. Slow learner.
I watched my sister go through this with her first child. She got preggers by accident and as a brand new adult. She hated her daughter. Resented her daughter. Loathed and mourned the responsiblity of having to care for her daughter.
In reality she hated herself, resented her own decisions, loathed and mourned the fact that she could no longer follow touring bands or attend the parties that followed. Thankfully, after ditching my niece on my doorstep one day and disappearing for 2 years, she had a wake up call. Even better she realized it wasn't her daughter she hated, but herself.
A decade later and shes a happy Mom of four, white picket fence, family dog, the works. No mother truly ever hates their child, but it's easy to project our misery unto others. Especially the vulnerable, like children. Some parents don't get the wake up call until their adult estranged kids dump them into state elder care. Which is terrible.
Children are literally a physical extension of ourselves. So if we can't treat our own selves with actual love and respect, how could we treat anyone else in such a manner? Whatever the case, if there is abuse? No matter what, seek help. Family does not mean blood, family is who loves you and sticks with you even through the worse of the worst.
9. Cranial issues.
