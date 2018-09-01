9 parents confess to hating their kid

— Reddit user, jamessinclair27

5. He's a terrible father and he knows it.



I'm a terrible father and I know it. But I can't help it. I have two kids. A 12 year old boy and an 8 year old girl. They're great kids. They're very well behaved and do very well at school. The boy is good with the piano and is starting to learn violin. The girl is very talented at drawing and is already taking lessons. They're not trouble kids, except the normal bickering between siblings that is resolved after a few minutes. Everyone praises them and fawns over them. They also had the luck to get the good looks from their mother and that just adds to the cute factor.

But I hate them. Every time I look at them I wish they weren't there. I thought about divorce but I love my wife too much to leave her. And why should I leave her? I'm not wrong and I'm not hurting her...

When she got pregnant I knew something was wrong. I didn't feel the joy or the excitement that all my friends experienced. I just wanted to tell her to get an abortion. But she was over the moon. So I faked every feeling for nine months hoping that once the kid was there I would feel something.

Nothing happened. I thought to myself that maybe I just wasn't ready but the time would come. The second pregnancy came as a surprise for us both and because of it I felt a rush and thought to myself that this was it. I would become a father. The feeling faded over time and once again I faked everything.

I do my best to stay as much as I can at work so I don't have to deal with the kids but there are things I cannot escape. Every school event or holiday is terrible for me. I keep myself focused so I can fake through them and not hurt my wife. She still hasn't noticed anything but I know that sooner or later she will.

I saw somewhere that you need to choose to be a parent everyday and that you choose to love your kids. And by God I tried but I feel awful. I don't know why I feel like this. I never had problems with children before. I even fantasized about having a big family with a lot of kids and grandkids but I don't know what happened.