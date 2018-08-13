9 things that every left-handed person needs to survive in a right-handed world

August 13th is International Left-handers Day. It was created by Dean R. Campbell so left-handed people could celebrate their uniqueness and talk about how terrible life is living under right-handed tyranny.
If you're a lefty, here are nine products that'll make your life a little more bearable. Go ahead and splurge, it's your day, Lefty!
1. Write freely for the first time in your life with this left-handed spiral notebook.
Get it on Amazon
2. Now you can eat soup for the first time in years with this left-handed can opener.
Buy yours on Amazon
3. Cut without giving yourself premature arthritis with a 2-pack of left-handed scissors.
Get two pairs of scissors
4. Write in comfort with these rubber grip pens for lefties.
5. Lefties have a better chance of making the big leagues! Get your kid started with this incredibly-priced left-handed baseball mitt.
Your kid could be the next Babe Ruth
6. Rockin' deal on a left-handed Fender Squire electric guitar.
Get it on Amazon
7. Show your left-handed pride with this T-shirt.
Make a statement
8. Fight back against right-handed fascists with this left-handed coffee mug.
Make the morning great again
9. Freak out your coworkers with this left-handed keyboard.
Buy one on Amazon now