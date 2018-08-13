9 things that every left-handed person needs to survive in a right-handed world

Tod Perry
Aug 13, 2018@10:13 PM
August 13th is International Left-handers Day. It was created by Dean R. Campbell so left-handed people could celebrate their uniqueness and talk about how terrible life is living under right-handed tyranny.

If you're a lefty, here are nine products that'll make your life a little more bearable. Go ahead and splurge, it's your day, Lefty!

1. Write freely for the first time in your life with this left-handed spiral notebook.

Get it on Amazon for just $14.99.

2. Now you can eat soup for the first time in years with this left-handed can opener.

Buy yours on Amazon for just $8.99.

3. Cut without giving yourself premature arthritis with a 2-pack of left-handed scissors.

Get two pairs of scissors for the low price of just $9.92.

4. Write in comfort with these rubber grip pens for lefties.

Get 3 pens for just $10.99.

5. Lefties have a better chance of making the big leagues! Get your kid started with this incredibly-priced left-handed baseball mitt.

Your kid could be the next Babe Ruth for just $9.99.

6. Rockin' deal on a left-handed Fender Squire electric guitar.

Get it on Amazon for just $199.99.

7. Show your left-handed pride with this T-shirt.

Make a statement for just $15.99 at Amazon.

8. Fight back against right-handed fascists with this left-handed coffee mug.

Make the morning great again for just $14.95.

9. Freak out your coworkers with this left-handed keyboard.

Buy one on Amazon now for just $34.15.

