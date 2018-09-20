A miracle-worker barber transformed this scruffy hipster into a model.

A barber doesn’t just cut hair. A good barber can dish out great advice while providing some masculine pampering.
They can even transform someone's life.
After turning a scruffy wolfman hipster into looking like a male model, Tyler Fleetwood of Springfield, Missouri, has been hailed as a miracle worker.
Back in 2016, Kerry Conner, husband and father of three, decided it was time to grow up and ditch his caveman look for something a little more grown-up. His strawberry-blonde hair draped down to his shoulders and his mustache-beard combo was straight out of the Ozarks.
To clean Conner up, Fleetwood put his locks in a ponytail and chopped most of his hair off at the base.
He gave Kerry a close shave around the back and sides of his head and left him with a shorter beard that accentuated his jawline. He then finished off the top with a style that made him look like a contestant on “The Bachelor.”
Photos of Conner’s transformation from homeless to hunk were posted to Fleetwood’s Instagram and they quickly went viral, earning over 57,000 likes.
Two years after Conner’s makeover, he and his family have endured some tragedy. He was badly injured in a motorcycle accident where he broke his jaw in two places, bruised his heart, and fractured his ribs.
His family started a GoFundMe page to help pay for his extensive medical bills. Over the first two months it has raised nearly $4,000 of its $10,000 goal.