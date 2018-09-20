A miracle-worker barber transformed this scruffy hipster into a model.

A barber doesn’t just cut hair. A good barber can dish out great advice while providing some masculine pampering.

They can even transform someone's life.

After turning a scruffy wolfman hipster into looking like a male model, Tyler Fleetwood of Springfield, Missouri, has been hailed as a miracle worker.

Back in 2016, Kerry Conner, husband and father of three, decided it was time to grow up and ditch his caveman look for something a little more grown-up. His strawberry-blonde hair draped down to his shoulders and his mustache-beard combo was straight out of the Ozarks.

To clean Conner up, Fleetwood put his locks in a ponytail and chopped most of his hair off at the base.