A writer loved a 19-year-old rejection letter so much, he had it framed

Being able to tolerate rejection and criticism is an important skill when it comes to being an artist. Good criticism can help an artist improve their craft and can point out flaws they never would have realized on their own.

Writers like Stephen King and J.K. Rowling saved their rejection letters to help add some fuel to their artistic fires.

By popular request, 2 of @RGalbrath's rejection letters! (For inspiration, not revenge, so I've removed signatures.) pic.twitter.com/vVoc0x6r8W — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 25, 2016

For the persistent buggers, not just writers 😉

“By the time I was fourteen the nail in my wall would no longer support the weight of the rejection slips impaled upon it. I replaced the nail with a spike and went on writing” ~ @StephenKing #WednesdayWisdom #writing #persistence pic.twitter.com/FlXg4R2NM9 — 🆎 Adam Barratt (@adambarratt) November 29, 2017



Former English professor and current appellate court attorney Jason P. Steed is so proud of a rejection letter he received 19 years ago from "The Paris Review" he had it framed.

Not all rejections are bad. I liked this rejection so much I framed it for my wall. #shareyourrejections pic.twitter.com/IxtfxQU7LP — Jason P. Steed (@5thCircAppeals) August 17, 2018



Steed wrote a short story called “Wild Boar” and submitted it to the prestigious literary magazine. Although his piece was ultimately rejected, the magazine praised Steed for the story’s realistic depiction of teenage characters.

The magazine decided against the piece because of its length and focus on unimportant characters.