A writer loved a 19-year-old rejection letter so much, he had it framed

Being able to tolerate rejection and criticism is an important skill when it comes to being an artist. Good criticism can help an artist improve their craft and can point out flaws they never would have realized on their own.
Writers like Stephen King and J.K. Rowling saved their rejection letters to help add some fuel to their artistic fires.
Former English professor and current appellate court attorney Jason P. Steed is so proud of a rejection letter he received 19 years ago from "The Paris Review" he had it framed.
Steed wrote a short story called “Wild Boar” and submitted it to the prestigious literary magazine. Although his piece was ultimately rejected, the magazine praised Steed for the story’s realistic depiction of teenage characters.
The magazine decided against the piece because of its length and focus on unimportant characters.
After Steed tweeted out a photo of the letter, it caught the attention of James Lavino, the man who wrote the rejection letter when he was an editor at "The Paris Review.”
These days, Lavino works as a composer and has written the scores for two Oscar-nominated documentaries and has collaborated with Colin Greenwood from Radiohead.
After Lavino shared the letter, it was met with praise by his followers:
Steed's tweet and Lavino’s reaction shows that even when artists fail, it can be a positive experience. It also shows how responsible gatekeepers, like Lavino, can play a transformative role in an artists's development.
Here’s the full letter from July 1999.
Dear J.P. Steed,
Let me begin by expressing appreciation for your patience; I know how frustrating it can be to wait for a response, and I thank you for holding out for all these months.
Now the news I'm very sorry to have to tell you: we are unable to accept your story for publication.
"Wild Boar" is excellent—in my opinion the best unsolicited manuscript to come through this office in some time. The entire staff here read it and commented on it, and everyone had good things to say. One person called it "terrific," and several others pointed out how convincingly the teenage characters had been drawn.
The one criticism that kept coming up was that the story is too long. Once person thought it could be shortened by as much as ten pages. Others were not so extreme but agreed that editing would be helpful. Chef, for example, seems too minor a character to warrant the amount of attention he receives. the scenes with Joshua's mother also seemed to slow down the momentum of the action (though the painted ceiling is a wonderful touch).
I hope these comments are in some way helpful to you. Let me also say—though it's probably small consolation—that "Wild Boar" got as far as a story ever got without actually appearing in the magazine; the manuscript even went to Paris and back: George Plimpton took it with him on his recent trip there.
Thank you for sending it. I would be happy to read anything else you have.
Sincerely,
James Lavino