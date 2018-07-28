Amber Rose is spreading some crazy-ass rumors about Gwyneth Paltrow

Did Amber Rose just solve the mystery of the millennium: "Who is Becky with the good hair?"

Since Beyoncé sang the lyric, “He better call Becky with the good hair,” on her track “Sorry,” on 2016’s “Lemonade,” the world has wondered just who this “Becky” is and why Jay-Z cheated on Bey with her.

Is it Rachel Roy, the fashion designer and ex-wife of Jay-Z’s former business partner Damon Dash?

Is it Belgian model Claudia Scheelen who Jay-Z was spotted dancing with at an Antwerp nightclub in 2013?

Is is pop mega-star Rihanna who Jay-Z introduced to the world back in 2005?

According to Rose, it’s none of the above. On July 26, she was a guest on Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt’s “Make Speidi Famous Again" podcast, and claimed it was actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow. “I definitely think that Gwyneth Paltrow is Becky with the good hair … I feel like she’s the one who was, like, f—king Jay-Z,” Rose told the former “The Hills” stars.