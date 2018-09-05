American Apparel just released a super-inclusive ‘NUDE’ line that'll make everyone feel sexy

Traditionally, clothing and beauty lines always called light skin tones “nude.” So, unless you look like Gwyneth Paltrow, it was nearly impossible to find a nude that matched you.

The idea that “nude” only applied to fair-skinned folks is just one way that people of color have been marginalized by the fashion industry.

Now, American Apparel has expanded the industry’s concept of nude to include the vast palette of skin tones found throughout humanity.

The Los Angeles-based clothing brand just released its new “NUDE” line, a collection of bras, thongs, hot shorts, and bodysuits in nine different shades of nude.

"There is no singular version of the human experience, and no singular definition of 'neutral' " American Apparel said in a statement.

The inclusive line also comes in a wide range of sizes, from XS to XXL.

To promote the new line, American Appeal launched an ad campaign featuring models of all sizes, shapes, skin tones.