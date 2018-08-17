Ariana Grande just slayed an internet troll for their dirty fingernails

While most of the world has to wait ‘til Friday, August 17th to hear Ariana Grande’s fourth album, “Sweetener,” one lucky fan got an advanced copy a few days early. Twitter user @arimilart, posted a photo of Grande’s artwork and the “No tears Left to Cry” singer got mad.

(For those of you under the age of 40, that shiny disc is a CD. People used to listen to them when Bill Clinton was president.)

gente eu amei so que o cd podia ter alguma coisa ne pqp ele ta totalmente branco pic.twitter.com/FiVWeyRC9f — gabi 1 (@arimiIart) August 14, 2018

It’s understandable that Grande would be mad someone who leaked her album artwork. It totally ruins the surprise for everyone who waited patiently for the drop date. But what really pissed Grande off is that the leaker has some nasty mung on their thumb nails.





She then took things a step further.





When he fans tried to calm her down Grande wouldn’t have it.