Baseball team has a Millennial-bashing promotion and everyone got triggered

Since the dawn of mankind, older generations have always criticized the younger ones. In the ‘90s, Gen X was labeled apathetic slackers, but studies show they’ve grown to be a fiercely-independent generation.

Now, it’s Millennials turn in the barrel and they’ve been stereotyped by Baby Boomers and Gen X as entitled, smart-phone addicted, lazy, and super-sensitive.

(Although most of these stereotypes have been debunked.)

Regardless of the facts, it’s hip with the older crowd to bash Millennials, so the marketing team for the Montgomery Biscuits in Alabama decided to have a tongue-in-cheek “Millennial Night” promotion.

Want free things without doing much work? Well you're in luck!



Riverwalk Stadium will be Millennial friendly on Saturday, July 21st with a participation ribbon giveaway just for showing up, napping and selfie stations, along with lots of avocados 🥑



🎫: https://t.co/mEfHPEQ6fF pic.twitter.com/jvGKCCenpn — Montgomery Biscuits (@BiscuitBaseball) July 11, 2018

On July 21, the Tampa Bay Rays AA affiliate invited people to come out to the ballpark to enjoy some avocado-infused concessions while taking tons of selfies. Every attendee was given the Millennial right of passage: a participation trophy.

Side bar: It’s odd that Millennials are made fun of for receiving participation trophies when it was their Baby Boomer parents who passed them out in the first place.