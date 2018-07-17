Bella Thorne shares risqué photo to prove a point about feminism

If there’s one thing most social media platforms are deathly afraid of it’s the female nipple. On Facebook, you can share a violent video or try to influence the U.S. elections via fake news, but don’t you dare think about sharing a photo of a bare female breast.

You can post a thousand photos of useless male nipples every day, but nary a female areola should be seen.

On a societal level, it's illegal for a woman to publicly show her bare breasts in most of the United States. But a man can take his shirt off just about wherever he likes. That’s why groups like Free the Nipple are working to decriminalize boobs in the name of gender equality.

Actress, singer, and former Disney teen queen, Bella Thorne, recently got into the act by posting a photo of her boob in the name of feminism. "I could write a whole post talking about feminism and why I should be allowed to post this pic. But fuck it here’s my side boob,” the “Famous in Love” star wrote in a tweet that’s received over 28,000 likes.

I could write a whole post talking about feminism and why I should be allowed to post this pic. But fuck it here’s my side boob pic.twitter.com/7HIzH2p0JW — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) July 11, 2018

Her fans loved the tweet, too!