Body modification ‘jewelry’ is turning celebrities into extra-terrestrials

Kim Kardashian West, Chrissy Teigen, and Tan France from "Queer Eye" all sported an otherworldly look on social media this week. They all showed off their crazy-looking body mod artwork by Simon Huck.

Kim got a a glow-in-the-dark choker necklace.

Chrissy rocked some beautiful angel wings on her chest.

Tan got a creepy-looking Tudor-inspired collar.

The three celebrities are promoting Huck’s upcoming art exhibition called "A. Human." It's a futuristic take on what body modification may look like when DNA editing and implants become the new cool thing.

“When you think of the future, you think dark, dystopian—there are all these images that come to mind,” Huck told "Vogue." “I didn’t want to create a utopian world, but I definitely wanted to create a world that was optimistic or, at the bare minimum, neutral,” he says. “We wanted to use the future of fashion and the future of self-expression as a way to look at the future. That is how the ethos of A. Human formed.”