Brave models swim in crocodile-infested waters for the perfect shot

There’s a certain amount of suffering that goes into creating any great work of art. But photographer Ken Keifer, his wife, and two other models risked being ripped to shreds by hungry crocodiles just for a few photographs.

SomeECards Nature Fact: Crocodiles kill about 1,000 a people per year, whereas sharks only kill about ten.

Recently, Keifer and his models traveled to Mexico for a photo shoot in crocodile-infested waters. The goal was to capture glamour shots of the models while they stared the crocs right in the teeth.

To lure the beasts to the models, Keifer chummed the waters with lionfish. Safety divers were also on hand for protection. But, seriously, a crocodile can rip off someone’s face in half a second. What are the safety divers really going to do when a croc decides to snap?

The good news is that Keifer, the models, and the safety divers all survived the treacherous shoot with their limbs intact, and the photos turned out fabulous.