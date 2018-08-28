Chrissy Teigen had an unexpectedly emotional reaction to seeing 'Crazy Rich Asians'

After two weekends in theaters, “Crazy Rich Asians” is a certified box office success, bringing in over $76 million domestically. The film is the first Hollywood film with a majority Asian cast since 1993’s “The Joy Luck Club.”

It’s success will surely translate to more films with Asian characters, and themes suited to a community which has been historically underserved by the film industry.

While the film’s success is clearly a culture shock for Hollywood, it’s real impact has been on Asian-Americans who get to see an American-made film about their community for the first time in a generation.

The film had an unexpected impact on model and "Lip Sync Battle" host, Chrissy Teigen. Teigen took her husband, musician John Legend, and 13-year-old daughter, Luna, to see the film. Chrissy is half-Asian, her father is of Norwegian descent and mother is Thai.

After seeing the film, she shared her opinion on Instagram.