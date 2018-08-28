Chrissy Teigen had an unexpectedly emotional reaction to seeing 'Crazy Rich Asians'

After two weekends in theaters, “Crazy Rich Asians” is a certified box office success, bringing in over $76 million domestically. The film is the first Hollywood film with a majority Asian cast since 1993’s “The Joy Luck Club.”
It’s success will surely translate to more films with Asian characters, and themes suited to a community which has been historically underserved by the film industry.
While the film’s success is clearly a culture shock for Hollywood, it’s real impact has been on Asian-Americans who get to see an American-made film about their community for the first time in a generation.
The film had an unexpected impact on model and "Lip Sync Battle" host, Chrissy Teigen. Teigen took her husband, musician John Legend, and 13-year-old daughter, Luna, to see the film. Chrissy is half-Asian, her father is of Norwegian descent and mother is Thai.
After seeing the film, she shared her opinion on Instagram.
What can I really say about this movie that hasn’t been said by absolutely everyone who has seen it. I’ve been excited to see this since production was announced but I could have never imagined how wonderful it would be.
I planned on seeing it, making a few jokes about how it checked all the boxes for me (CRAZY RICH ASIAN) but the feeling I got during the credits, watching John dance with my little black asian mashup baby bear luna tunes, was a feeling I haven’t had at the end of any other movies. Luna, aside from being blown away by the general movie-going experience (yep she’s 13 now, time flies) looked up at @constancewu’s mother and yelled “yāy!” (“Grandma” in thai) because she saw someone who looked like her yāy. Someone beautiful and aspirational.
It was something that simple that made my heart just...warm. That made me happy. It made me happy to see this over the top story done from so many angles, some I could totally understand because of my own confusing Asian American upbringing.
I loved it all, from the quieter moments of talking around the table of sacrifice and past hardships to the spectacle of the bachelor party. Finding that I could cry watching the most over the top aisle walk on the planet.
You never know how much you miss being represented on screen until you actually see what it’s like to be represented. And represented by all different types of characters with all different types of personalities, just like any other great movie.
Also aside from all that, it’s just colorful, fun and big as fuck.
God I love a rom com. God I loved it all. Thank you guys for making this movie.