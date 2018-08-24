Clothing retailer busted making size 10 model's waist look thinner

Boohoo is a UK-based online fashion retailer that's made a commitment to creating clothing for #allgirls. “Girls come in all shapes and sizes,” the brand’s website reads. “Some light up a room and some hide in the shadows. Some are bold and others quietly confident. Some want to look good and some want to feel good. We see you.”
But it appears as though Boohoo’s inclusivity has its limits.
Eagle-eyed Facebook user Ella Thorpe, 25, noticed that Boohoo uploaded two different versions of the same photo on its website. In one of the photos, the model has a considerably thinner waistline. So she posted the photos to Facebook to call out Boohoo for Photoshopping.
“The product description on their app states that the model is a size 10, so why they felt the need to slim her down is a mystery,” Thorpe told told HuffPost UK.
A Boohoo spokesperson responded to the controversy in a statement to Huffpost UK, bud didn’t admit to any wrongdoing.
“We thank you for bringing this issue to our attention. At Boohoo our customer commitment is to provide great fashion for all shapes and sizes. We want to do all we can to use our voice to promote body positivity whilst expanding our ‘fashion for all’ offer even further. We are looking into what has happened in this instance.”
Thorpe believes that Boohoo is trying to have it both ways by sending a positive message to the public while secretly altering its models. “Many women of all ages feel pressured to look perfect," she said. "If a brand like Boohoo that claims to represent and support ”#AllGirls” is slimming down a model who is three dress sizes smaller than the UK average, what kind of message does that send out?”