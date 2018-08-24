Clothing retailer busted making size 10 model's waist look thinner

Boohoo is a UK-based online fashion retailer that's made a commitment to creating clothing for #allgirls. “Girls come in all shapes and sizes,” the brand’s website reads. “Some light up a room and some hide in the shadows. Some are bold and others quietly confident. Some want to look good and some want to feel good. We see you.”

But it appears as though Boohoo’s inclusivity has its limits.

Eagle-eyed Facebook user Ella Thorpe, 25, noticed that Boohoo uploaded two different versions of the same photo on its website. In one of the photos, the model has a considerably thinner waistline. So she posted the photos to Facebook to call out Boohoo for Photoshopping.



“The product description on their app states that the model is a size 10, so why they felt the need to slim her down is a mystery,” Thorpe told told HuffPost UK.

A Boohoo spokesperson responded to the controversy in a statement to Huffpost UK, bud didn’t admit to any wrongdoing.