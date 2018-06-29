Couple starts having sex in pizza place as mortified cashier awkwardly takes their order

There's an old saying that goes something like, "Sex is like pizza, even when it's bad, it's good."

A couple in England narrowly avoided jail time after getting caught having bad sex while ordering bad pizza.

Last year, ​​​​​​Daniella Hirst, 29, and Craig Smith, 31, walked into a Domino's pizza delivery shop in Scarborough, England and they just couldn't keep their hands off each other. Security camera footage caught Hirst performing oral sex on Smith, before the two had intercourse on the counter near the cash register.

Footage of the drunken couple getting down was posted to social media by someone claiming to be a Domino's employee.

In September 2017, the couple pled guilty to charges of outraging public decency in court. The couple were spared jail time but they have to perform community service, obey a 23-week curfew, and be fitted with electronic tags.

“You were both very close to going to prison," the judge told the couple. "It was a brazen offense, committed in a public place over a prolonged period and in the presence of staff.”