Crazy 'lost cat' poster creates optical illusion that's turning heads

An optical illusion posted by Reddit user heinderhead has people scratching their heads. It’s a poster for a lost cat and when you walk by it, the cat’s head appears to follow you.

It appears as though it was found in Russia.

The post has inspired some great responses.

"I love humans. We're pattern matching maniacs. Basically anything that has two dots and a line we're like "FACE!". It makes it extra funny when people complain about overfitting in computer vision that uses machine learning. It's like...what do you think humans are doing all the freaking time?" — Salanmander

"In Russia, lost cat looks for you." — OuiOuilli, taking a page out of the Yakov Smirnoff joke book

"This posted at Hogwarts?" — Fishingbrain

The cat appears to be moving its head because the photo was placed on a concave surface.

Although the cat photo appears to be an accident, the effect is similar to the moving eyes paintings found in haunted houses. This effect can be created by receding the eyes below the surface of the painting. The depth of the eyes allows the edges of the eye sockets (which are not receded) to hide the whites on the side it is being viewed from, just as would happen if an actual person was turning their eyes toward you.