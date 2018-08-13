David Hasselhoff’s daughter looks stunning in this inclusive lingerie ad

While Hayley Hasselhoff is best known for being the daughter of “Baywatch” and “Knight Rider” star, David Hasselhoff, she’s made a name for herself as a plus-size model and actress. Since the age of 14, Hayley has been modeling and in 2010, she starred in the ABC Family series, “Huge.”

Now, she’s turning heads as part of the ‘#MyBodyVictory’ campaign by Curvy Kate, an inclusive intimate apparel line. The campaign’s goal is to — obviously — sell lingerie, but also get people talking about how much they love their bodies.

Hasselhoff is joined in the ultra-inclusive campaign by mother-of-two Chanel Ambrose, wheelchair user Clara Holmes, brain surgery survivor Grace Latter, plus-size blogger Lauren Tallulah and She Aspires UK creator, Jenny Okolo.

As part of the campaign, the models have been sharing how they learned to love their bodies in a series of short videos. In Hayley’s video, she discusses a few of her personal “body victories.” Her big issue, as a teen, was coming to grips with her large breasts. "I was so big-chested at a very, very young age," Hayley said. "But now I'm like, the more dresses I can put out there in a classy, sophisticated way, I will do it."