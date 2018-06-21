Deceased mom suddenly pops up on daughter's computer screen

The digital age is rapidly changing how people experience the death of a loved one. These days, people leave behind a digital treasure trove, whether it’s social media pages, voicemails or photos and videos in the cloud.

Denise Underhill of Florida was gobsmacked after running across a photo of her deceased mother when she hadn’t expected, thanks to Google.

Eighteen months after losing her mother, Underhill had an urge to check on her old home in Tamworth, Staffordshire, a small town outside of London.

“As I went about my housework, I somehow instantaneously had the impulse to call my mother but realizing that it was completely out of the question,” she told the New York Post. “I decided to Google Earth my mother’s home to see how it looked, considering since she had passed away in 2015 and the property had been sold.”

Underhill input her old address into Google Street View and couldn't believe her eyes. The street view cameras had captured one of the last images of her mother holding a watering can.

“At the foot of the driveway was my mother. She was watering the garden, just as she always did,” she said. “I think someone wanted me to see this.”