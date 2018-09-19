Cheating boyfriend busted by delivery guy. The girlfriend can't thank him enough.

Let’s face it, long-distance relationships between two people away at college don’t have a Push Pop’s chance in hell. Staying faithful is nearly impossible when you’re surrounded by good-looking, drunk, and horny people all day long and your significant other is hundreds of miles away.
Unfortunately, Kayla Speer, 23, of West Burlington, Iowa, had to learn this lesson the hard way.
Three months into her relationship with an unidentified man, Speer thought it’d be nice and order him a sandwich while he was “studying” for finals three hours away.
Evidently, Speer's boyfriend was able to give a tip, but it wasn't to the delivery guy.
While Speer was obviously upset after learning she was being cheated on, she was thankful to the fine folks at Jimmy John's for letting her know her boyfriend was a dirtbag.