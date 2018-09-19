Cheating boyfriend busted by delivery guy. The girlfriend can't thank him enough.

Let’s face it, long-distance relationships between two people away at college don’t have a Push Pop’s chance in hell. Staying faithful is nearly impossible when you’re surrounded by good-looking, drunk, and horny people all day long and your significant other is hundreds of miles away.

Unfortunately, Kayla Speer, 23, of West Burlington, Iowa, had to learn this lesson the hard way.

Three months into her relationship with an unidentified man, Speer thought it’d be nice and order him a sandwich while he was “studying” for finals three hours away.

When I was placing my order to the @jimmyjohns employee I let them know that this was for my boyfriend who lived in that city and that I wouldn’t be present when the food was delivered since I’m 3 hours away. I also asked if it was okay for him to sign for me. — Kayla (@kayla_speer_) June 28, 2018

A little bit later I got a text from my bf saying “thank you” then a few moments later I received a call from @jimmyjohns — Kayla (@kayla_speer_) June 28, 2018