Dude lays the smack down on a guy for ogling his woman

So how should we feel about this video?

First of all the guy in the red cap was being a total creeper by staring like a fiend at the woman’s bottom. When you see someone attractive in public, you’re supposed to give a quick glance, and look away. But this guy posted right up next to her butt and watched it like the season finale of “Game of Thrones.”

Now, the boyfriend or husband or brother or whatever didn’t need to nearly break the creepy dude’s jaw. He should have given him a warning and the clerk should have asked him to leave. But, if you’re going to judge the quality of the punch, it was well-executed left. Bravo.

The winner in this story is the woman. Not only because she was obviously blessed with a nice rear, but because she told her man to go apologize and it looks like he did.