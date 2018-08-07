Family makes hilarious sign to explain why the dog is on the roof

While most dogs like to relax by laying on the couch or hanging out in their dog houses, Huckleberry, a five-year-old golden Retriever from Austin, Texas prefers to spend his time on the roof of his family’s home.

My favorite place to play fetch!! #hucktheroofdog A post shared by Huckleberry (@hucktheroofdog) on Jul 21, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

Watch duty. #hucktheroofdog #itakemyjobseriously A post shared by Huckleberry (@hucktheroofdog) on Jun 13, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

Huckleberry spends so much time on the roof, his family was bombarded by constant knocks on the door from worried dog lovers driving by the house. To stop the knocking, they posted a sign on the front of the house.

BRAVE DOGGO 12/10 #hucktheroofdog A post shared by probably just nadi (@ayynacho) on May 12, 2017 at 6:30am PDT

“Huckleberry is living up to his name and learned how to jump onto our roof from the backyard,” the sign reads. “We never leave him in the backyard without someone being at home. He will not jump off unless you entice him with food or a ball!”

They even created a hashtag where people can share pictures of him online.

“We appreciate your concern but please do not knock on our door… we know he’s up there! But please feel free to take pictures of him and share with the world! #hucktheroofdog.”