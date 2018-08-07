Family makes hilarious sign to explain why the dog is on the roof

While most dogs like to relax by laying on the couch or hanging out in their dog houses, Huckleberry, a five-year-old golden Retriever from Austin, Texas prefers to spend his time on the roof of his family’s home.
Huckleberry spends so much time on the roof, his family was bombarded by constant knocks on the door from worried dog lovers driving by the house. To stop the knocking, they posted a sign on the front of the house.
“Huckleberry is living up to his name and learned how to jump onto our roof from the backyard,” the sign reads. “We never leave him in the backyard without someone being at home. He will not jump off unless you entice him with food or a ball!”
They even created a hashtag where people can share pictures of him online.
“We appreciate your concern but please do not knock on our door… we know he’s up there! But please feel free to take pictures of him and share with the world! #hucktheroofdog.”
Huckleberry became famous last year when a Redditor spotted him and posted photos of him on the online forum. Since, the post has received over 100,000 upvotes.
According to his owners, Justin and Allie Lindemuth, Huckleberry started jumping on the roof when he was nine months old. "All of a sudden, I hear this like thunder coming. And I'm like 'what the heck is that? Is that a raccoon on my roof?' " Justin told USA Today. "I was sleeping in and I remember him screaming, 'He figured it out,' " Allie said.
In the backyard, the distance from the ground to the roof is only about three feet.
Now, he jumps up there just about every morning. "We call his time up there his 'roof time.' It's kind of like his morning coffee," Allie said.