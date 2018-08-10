Gay innuendo in Dr. Pepper ad ignites explosive online debate

These days, brands aren’t afraid to aggressively target the LGBT market. Last year, Coke broke new ground by showing a gender non-binary person and correctly referred to them as “them” in a Super Bowl ad.

Now, Dr. Pepper has taken things a step further by creating an ad for the Swedish market that makes not-so-subtle references to gay sexual roles. It humorously references being a “bottom” (the receiver in anal sex), a “top” (the giver), or and “vers,” which is short for versatile or someone who will play either position.

This Swedish Dr. Pepper ad sure is something else. pic.twitter.com/P1udUhPSEZ — milkboys 🏳️‍🌈 (@milkboys) August 10, 2018

The ad led many people to wonder if the thirst-quenching doctor had come out of the closet. It would certainly be the first gay soda can.

@GameGrumps The rumour come out- Does Dr. Pepper is gay? https://t.co/cJe90Jacv1 — Frère Piemaker (@Lady_Dariya) August 10, 2018

The ad's caption reads, “A queer drink for diverse drinkers.” Which makes sense because, really, can anyone describe what Dr. Pepper tastes like?