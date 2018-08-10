Gay innuendo in Dr. Pepper ad ignites explosive online debate

These days, brands aren’t afraid to aggressively target the LGBT market. Last year, Coke broke new ground by showing a gender non-binary person and correctly referred to them as “them” in a Super Bowl ad.
Now, Dr. Pepper has taken things a step further by creating an ad for the Swedish market that makes not-so-subtle references to gay sexual roles. It humorously references being a “bottom” (the receiver in anal sex), a “top” (the giver), or and “vers,” which is short for versatile or someone who will play either position.
The ad led many people to wonder if the thirst-quenching doctor had come out of the closet. It would certainly be the first gay soda can.
The ad's caption reads, “A queer drink for diverse drinkers.” Which makes sense because, really, can anyone describe what Dr. Pepper tastes like?
Some people are fans of the ad because it the brand wasn’t afraid to have fun with a pretty graphic topic.
But many thought the ad didn’t make much sense or that it was just another brand trying to pander to the gay community.
And some people just saw the opportunity to make a joke.