Getting real women to try and pose as comic book heroes just looks absurd

Every day, women are confronted by unrealistic body images of models in advertisements and catalogs and they’re beginning to fight back. Recently, fashion lines and retail stores have made a push to present real-looking women by banning Photoshopped images in their advertising and catalogs.

France has even passed a law banning super-thin models from strutting their lack-of stuff on runways.

“Exposing young people to normative and unrealistic images of bodies leads to a sense of self-depreciation and poor self-esteem that can impact health-related behavior,” said France's Minister of Social Affairs and Health, Marisol Touraine, in a statement reported by French media.

Now, the folks at Buzzfeed are having fun by taking on the super-unrealistic body images found in comic books. They got a group of normally-proportioned women together for a hilarious photo shoot where they emulated poses struck by these strong, sexy, and utterly disproportionate characters.

“I thought it was really interesting doing this as a plus-size woman,” one of the models said. “Because I was very conscious of that fact that my stomach was sticking out in places and the way these women are drawn it’s like she’s just basically like a life-size Barbie and here I was trying to compete.”