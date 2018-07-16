Girl surprised by greatest graduation gift ever

Jasmine Barroga of Houston, Texas got a surprise she will never forget at her high school graduation. When she took the stage to accept her diploma, she was shocked to see her brother right there beside her.

The two hadn't seen each other in two years.

Jasmine’s brother, Army Spc. D.J. Barroga, was stationed in Hawaii, but refused to miss his sister’s graduation, so he flew out to Texas to attend the ceremony. To give Jasmine the surprise of her life, D.J. disguised himself as a graduate and sat among the other Northside High School students.

When the time came, D.J. took off his robe and joined his sister on stage. Jasmine couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw him and immediately began to cry. Before she received her diploma, D.J. walked up to the podium to say a few words and the crowd erupted in applause.

“I just want to say that I'm very proud of Jasmine,” her brother told the audience. “I just flew in this morning from Hawaii. I haven't been home in over a year and a half now. Congratulations to the class of 2018. You are going to do great things.”