Here's what happened to the beauty blogger 20,000 people tried to shut down

Eugenia Cooney is seriously underweight. Although she denies having an eating disorder, there’s no denying she needs help. Cooney has a popular YouTube channel where she discusses fashion and beauty tips with over 1 million followers.

Her audience is divided between people who want her to get help and those who idolize her.

Looking for color in a black and white world pic.twitter.com/nFXR3cO77h — Eugenia Cooney (@Eugenia_Cooney) July 19, 2018

In 2016, Lynn Cloud created a Change.org petition to have her banned from YouTube for being an unhealthy influence on young girls. Over 20,000 people signed the petition.

“She knows that she’s influencing young teenage girls into thinking being 60 lbs. is normal. It’s most definitely not,” she told Attn:. “Ever since she has moved out of her mother’s house recently, she has been getting skinnier and skinnier. This clearly isn’t a ‘high metabolism’ or any other type of losing body weight uncontrollably condition.”

Cooney addressed the controversy in a video. “Some people are saying I'm like a bad influence on girls. I just want you guys to know like I have seriously never have tried to be a bad influence on YouTube or to influence anyone badly. I would never want to do that. I have never told anyone to try to like lose weight or to try to like change the way they look or to look like me.”