Heroic stranger springs into action during awkward father-daughter cheerleading moment

The men and women of the military make the ultimate sacrifice for their country. But it doesn't end there. Their families also have to make sacrifices so they are able to give their all.

Addie Rodriguez of San Antonio, Texas knows that struggle first-hand. Her father Abel Rodriguez, is veteran airman who has served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, and is now stationed at Travis Air Force Base in California, 1,700 miles from his family.

Addie is a Central Catholic High School cheerleader and one evening, during a football game, the cheerleaders lined up to perform a stunt with their fathers in honor of Parents Day. But Addie’s father wasn’t there. So she stood in front of the crowd alone, with tears in her eyes, as the other cheerleaders’ fathers hoisted them in the air.

“It was really heartbreaking to see your daughter standing out there being the only one without their father, knowing why he's away. It's not just an absentee parent. He's serving our country,” Addie’s mother, Alexis Perry-Rodriguez, told Fox San Antonio.

Then someone bounded out of the crowd towards Addie. It was Central Catholic High School senior Matthew Garcia.

“I ran down from the bleachers right here, and I just hopped the fence, and I went over, and I kneeled down, I talked to her and I said, ‘Are you OK?’” he told Fox News San Antonio.