High school's 'ugliest girl' delivers awesome response to bullies behind the poll

Kids can be so unbelievably mean. Now, with social media, they can be cruel without ever getting caught. Studies show that nearly 43% of kids have had to deal with online bullying, so it’s important for them to learn how to respond to the harassment.
One girl who every kid can take a lesson from is Lynelle Cantwell from Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada. One day, while sitting in math class, she learned she came in fourth place in a disgusting anonymous online poll conducted by some of her classmates on ask.fm.
It was the “ugliest girl” poll.
"It outraged me ... all of these girls are hurt because of this one person who has no heart or sympathy for anything," she told CBC News. "I wanted to be the bigger person, and instead of fighting fire with fire, I decided to fight it a different way and make something that was really negative into something really positive."
So she composed herself and wrote a beautiful open letter to the person who created the poll.
To the person that made the "ugliest girls in grade 12 at hth" ask.FM straw poll. I'm sorry that your life is so miserable that you have to try to bring others down. To the 12 people that voted for me to bring me to 4th place. I'm sorry for you too. I'm sorry that you don't get to know me as a person. I know that i'm not the prettiest thing to look at. I know i have a double chin and i fit in XL clothes. I know i don't have the perfect smile or the perfect face. But i'm sorry for you. Not myself. I'm sorry that you get amusement out of making people feel like shit. I'm sorry that you'll never get the chance to know the kind of person i am. I may not look okay on the outside.. But i'm funny, nice, kind, down to earth, not judgemental, accepting, helpful, and i'm super easy to talk to. Thats the same for every other girl on that list that you all put down. Just because we don't look perfect on the outside does not mean we are ugly. If thats your idea of ugly then i feel sorry for you. Like seriously? Get a life.
Cantwell’s post quickly went viral, earning over 8,000 shares. It also inspired friends to come forward and tell Cantwell how much they love her.
You are a beautiful girl! Inside and out. Don't put yourself down. I remember Tyra Banks said that her mother told her one time at a modeling gig as she was looking around at all the beautiful models and her mom said "there are some really ugly people here" These bullies whoever they are the ugliest people at HTS.
So disgusting what people will do to make themselves feel better these days!! I remember working at Tims and having these kinds of chats with you, people can be AWFUL. Cheep up girl, I'm so glad to see you not letting this get you down and recognizing how great of a girl you are! you're one of the nicest most down to earth girls I've met, not to mention hilarious AND beautiful, inside and out!
Lynelle, you are one of the most beautiful people I have ever met, inside and out. Just because you don't hide your natural beauty under inches of war paint you are considered by some pathetic shallow people as "ugly". If some of these "beautiful" people took off their makeup their faces would match their personalities, which is obviously not very nice. Keep your chin up sweetie you're amazing.