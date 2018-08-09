High school's 'ugliest girl' delivers awesome response to bullies behind the poll

Kids can be so unbelievably mean. Now, with social media, they can be cruel without ever getting caught. Studies show that nearly 43% of kids have had to deal with online bullying, so it’s important for them to learn how to respond to the harassment.

One girl who every kid can take a lesson from is Lynelle Cantwell from Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada. One day, while sitting in math class, she learned she came in fourth place in a disgusting anonymous online poll conducted by some of her classmates on ask.fm.

It was the “ugliest girl” poll.

"It outraged me ... all of these girls are hurt because of this one person who has no heart or sympathy for anything," she told CBC News. "I wanted to be the bigger person, and instead of fighting fire with fire, I decided to fight it a different way and make something that was really negative into something really positive."