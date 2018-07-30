Hilary Duff shares how her body's changed from pregnancy

When the world first met Hilary Duff, she was Lizzie McGuire, a perfectly packaged Disney product with a face made to be slapped on lunchboxes and backpacks.

Sixteen years later, at the age of 30, Duff has matured both as an actress and person. The "Younger" star has broken down the facade of her showbiz persona and shown the world who she is beyond the PR reps and Photoshop.

Last year, she shared an unaltered photo of herself in a bathing suit, holding her then-five-year-old son, that revealed all of her “flaws.” Duff shared the photo to encourage women to be proud of their bodies and to stop wishing they were “different.”

Now, Duff is pregnant again and dealing with the discomfort that comes with bringing life into this world. On July 26, she shared a photo with her 9 million-plus Instagram followers of exactly what pregnancy has done to her body. The candid photo is rare for women who work in an industry obsessed with youth and perfection.