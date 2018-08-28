'Hot' mom recreates controversial photo — but with a surprising twist

In 2013, Maria Kang stirred controversy after creating a meme challenging mothers to get fit. The meme featured Kang wearing skimpy workout clothes standing over her three children under the header “What’s your excuse?”

Kang’s critics called her a narcissist, a fat-shamer and a mom-shamer. Fans simply called her “hot mom.”

How "What's Your Excuse" mom Maria Kang lost her baby weight — 3 times: http://t.co/2DsnPyFp3F pic.twitter.com/PKrQJx6QWv — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) March 5, 2015

Five years later, Kang has recreated the meme with older children and a more inclusive headline. This time around, Maria is wearing the same outfit, but the meme asks, “What’s your reason?”

“I haven’t changed my tune, I’ve just grown up a whole lot,” she wrote in her post. “What is your reason for getting/staying healthy? Why is this fitness journey important to you? Once you identify your WHY, the HOW part becomes easy."

In an email interview with Today, Kang clarified her new direction. “The reason is way more important than the excuse,” Kang told Today in an email interview. “When you find your why, you can overcome your excuse.”