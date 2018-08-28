'Hot' mom recreates controversial photo — but with a surprising twist

Tod Perry
Aug 28, 2018@11:34 PM
In 2013, Maria Kang stirred controversy after creating a meme challenging mothers to get fit. The meme featured Kang wearing skimpy workout clothes standing over her three children under the header “What’s your excuse?”

Kang’s critics called her a narcissist, a fat-shamer and a mom-shamer. Fans simply called her “hot mom.”

Five years later, Kang has recreated the meme with older children and a more inclusive headline. This time around, Maria is wearing the same outfit, but the meme asks, “What’s your reason?”

I haven’t changed my tune, I’ve just grown up a whole lot. I’ve always known there are excuses in life - you’ve seen me go through many these past several years as my kids grew from toddlers into tiny men. What I’ve learned is you can’t only confront your Excuse, you must also direct your Purpose. What is your reason for getting/staying healthy? Why is this fitness journey important to you? Once you identify your WHY, the HOW part becomes easy. I’ve never been a fat-shamer or online bully. I work and therefore don’t workout all day. While I wish I could have one, I don’t have a full time nanny, housekeeper or cook. I’ve got excuses but I’m not hiding behind them, letting it tell my story or giving me a hall pass for unhealthy behaviors. Find Your Reason. I desire to serve my community, grow old with my children, feel beautiful and healthy with my husband and prevent (as much possible) heart disease, diabetes and strokes. I want to live a vibrant, energetic and active life...and because of that, I refuse to allow my excuses hold me back. What’s Your Reason? New image by @truelovephotos #noexcusemom #nomoreexcuses #5yearslater #whatsyourexcuse #whatsyourreason

A post shared by Mom-Entrepreneur ✨ (@mariakangfitness) on

“I haven’t changed my tune, I’ve just grown up a whole lot,” she wrote in her post. “What is your reason for getting/staying healthy? Why is this fitness journey important to you? Once you identify your WHY, the HOW part becomes easy."

In an email interview with Today, Kang clarified her new direction. “The reason is way more important than the excuse,” Kang told Today in an email interview. “When you find your why, you can overcome your excuse.”

Kang also said the initial meme was about overcoming attuitudes she experienced as a child. "Since I grew up in a household with an overweight mother, I had a lot of passion under my belt when people came at me with their criticism and excuses," she said.

