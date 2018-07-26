How long 10 of the most common drugs can still be detected in your body

Studies show that 57% of companies drug test potential employees as part of the job screening process. But, on the flip-side, that number is on the decline because of the plummeting U.S. unemployment rate and the fact that drug tests often eliminate the best candidates.

(Plus, smart people are more likely to take drugs.)

But, let's say you *accidently* smoked a joint or dropped acid recently and want to know if it'll show up on a urine test. Here's a list of how long 10 of the most popular recreational drugs can stay in your system.

1. Alcohol

(Aka: booze, hooch, sauce, liquor, daddy's medicine)

Urine: 3 - 5 days in urine

Blood: 10 - 12 hours

2. Marijuana

(Aka: pot, chronic, weed, da kine crippler, reefer, bud, grass, herb, ganja,420, blunt, Mary Jane, cheeba, Petey puffs)

Urine: 7 - 30 days

Blood: Up to 2 weeks

3. Barbiturates

(Aka: goof balls, purple hearts, downers, blue devils, gorilla pills)

Urine: 2-4 days

Blood: 1-2 days