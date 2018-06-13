How many of these men accused of assaulting women has Trump publicly defended?

Well before the #MeToo movement changed how we look at sexual misconduct, Donald J. Trump weighed in on allegations against several well-known men, including himself. A look at his past statements shows a man quick to defend fellow men who’ve been accused of sexual and physical abuse against women.

He recently vouched for Rob Porter, a White House aid who was accused of physical and verbal abuse by two ex-wives. A few months before that, he defended former Alabama senatorial candidate Roy Moore. Moore was accused of sexual misconduct against teenage girls, but Trump had no problem campaigning for him.

Trump also came to the aid of former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly. Five women received settlements from Fox News because of O’Reilly’s behavior, but Trump supported him anyway. "I think he shouldn't have settled,” Trump said. “I don't think Bill did anything wrong.”

In 2016, a reporter accused Trump’s then campaign manager Corey Lewandowski of aggressively grabbing her, and even though it was caught on tape, Trump defended him.

The only men accused of sexual misconduct that Trump has came out against are his political rivals, including Democratic Senator Al Franken and Democratic donor Harvey Weinstein.