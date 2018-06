Earlier this year, Tatiana Strakhova, a 19-year-old Russian woman was brutally murdered by her boyfriend Artyom Iskhakov. After she was killed, Iskhakov had sex with her corpse twice, and then hanged himself.

Before he died, he posted an online diatribe saying, “I got mad because of thinking of f***ing her so much that I killed her.”

When the story hit Russian media, many commenters took Ishkhakov’s side by saying she provoked him by posting revealing pictures online. The disturbing avalanche of victim-blaming prompted men and women across Russia to post revealing photos of themselves online under the hashtag “It’s not a reason to kill.”

Blaming assault victims for wearing revealing clothing or being a "tease" is a tactic used by people to normalize sexual violence. It also makes it difficult for victims to come forward and report abuse for fear they'll be marginalized.

The campaign to fight back against victim-blaming can help stop the cycle of sexual abuse by eliminating excuses that abusers use to rationalize their actions.