Idiot burglar tried to rob an escape room and got trapped

Escape rooms debuted in Tokyo over seven years ago and have since blown up. There are over 2,800 in the world and they're opening across America.

For the uninitiated, escape rooms are experiential games where friends are locked inside a room and have to solve puzzles and find clues to get out. “People want more to do than sit at the bar and drink. People are looking to be more entertained. Games are becoming more popular," Evergreen Commercial Realty President Lilly Golden told Forbes.

In an attempt to cash-in on the escape-room boom, a burglar in Canada broke into the Northwest Escape Experience in Vancouver and couldn't find his way out.

On the morning of Sunday, July 8, the suspect, identified as Rye Wardlaw, broke into the Northwest Escape Experience and did so much damage to the back-door exit it couldn't be opened. He apparently didn’t know how to open the front door so he wandered into an escape room known as the Kill Room.

The Kill Room has a murderer’s basement theme, complete with an authentic steel autopsy table, a fake dead body, and a work bench for the murderer’s tools.