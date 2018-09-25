Inspired by ‘Total Recall’, Italian designer's runway show featured three-breasted models.

Last month, we featured a story on designer Simon Huck, a man whose body implants made Kim Kardashian West, Chrissy Teigen, and Tan France look like extra-terrestrials.

Simon Huck makes mutant fashion a reality. https://t.co/Wh80d7Rmmm pic.twitter.com/RLkr3cEY6g — V Magazine (@vmagazine) September 4, 2018

Now, there’s another sci-fi fashion designer on the scene that’s taking its inspiration from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s dark, futuristic thriller, “Total Recall” (1990).

Over the weekend, at a runway show for Milan’s Fashion Week, Italian streetwear label GCDS featured some of its models with three-breasted artificial chest pieces straight out of the Schwarzenegger film.

At least, we think they were artificial.

Remember her?